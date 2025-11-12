Tesco customers in Cardigan have the opportunity to give new toys to local children in need this Christmas.
Until Monday, 15 December, Tesco’s Cardigan Superstore is holding a collection for new and unwrapped toys for children’s charity, Ceredigion Home-Start who will then distribute the toys to local children.
Ceredigion Home-Start is a local community network of trained volunteers and expert support helping families with young children through their challenging times. Based in Lampeter Ceredigion Home-Start will donate the toys all throughout Cardigan.
Ceri Gough is the Store Manager of Tesco’s Cardigan Superstore. She said: “I was so pleased that we were able to support HomeStart last year and it was great success.
“I am excited to continue the toy drive this year and we can’t wait to see all of the toys that the Cardigan people will donate.”
Claire De Silva is the Head of Communities at Tesco. She said: “Our stores are committed to supporting local children and their communities year-round, and thanks to the generosity of our customers and colleagues, the annual toy donation campaign is a wonderful way to make a difference at Christmas.
“It's great to see Tesco Cardigan partnering with HomeStart this year to ensure that every child experiences the magic of Christmas.”
Over 800 large Tesco stores across the UK will have a dedicated toy donation point where customers can donate new, unwrapped toys purchased in store. Last Christmas Tesco customers donated a total of 125,000 toys, with the retailer looking to beat that number this year.
Home-Start was set up to help struggling parents who may feel lonely, frustrated, heartbroken or overwhelmed.
Their expert staff and trained volunteers work alongside families giving non-judgmental, compassionate and confidential support to help people regain confidence and be the parent that they want to be.
