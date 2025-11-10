Meirionnydd Ramblers will complete a circuit around Machynlleth on Wednesday, 19 November, following paths and tracks on low hills and through green fields.
Start by heading downstream beside the Afon Dyfi, soon leaving the river to follow a path behind the town.
Then cross the Aberystwyth road and ascend the “Roman Steps” (probably mediaeval in origin and not Roman at all), continuing the climb on a footpath through grassy fields and woodland.
Briefly cross rougher ground to join Glyndwr’s Way as it heads to the top of the Common, reaching a high point of some 220 metres. From here you will see an amazing view of the whole town below.
Descending to skirt the edge of the golf course, follow the B road for a few yards before turning again to walk alongside the Afon Dulas towards its confluence with the Dyfi.
Cross the railway to continue over the water meadows beside the Dyfi and back to the start.
This is a Group grade C+, circular,7 mile, National Grade: Moderate walk with an ascent of 722 feet, timed to fit in with public transport.
The Cambrian Coast train arrives at Machynlleth at 10.04am. The T3 bus from Barmouth connects with T2 in Dolgellau to arrive in Machynlleth at 9.37am.
Return trains leave Machynlleth at 2.56pm and 4.55pm. The return T2 bus leaves Machynlleth at 4.20pm to connect with the T3 in Dolgellau
Please contact the leader if you plan to arrive by train to ensure that we don’t set off without you.
Start at 10.15am. Estimated finish time, 3pm.
Start at the roadside parking area on the old road to the Dyfi Bridge, accessed from the town end. Park towards the end near the river, but before the yellow lines (Grid Ref: SH743018).
Contact Jacky on 07929 062412.
Please visit http://www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for information/changes.
