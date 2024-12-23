Huge congratulations to Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn’s Year 7 football team who have gained promotion from the North West Wales region to reach the National Rounds in the Welsh Schools competition.
Having played and beaten Llanrwst, Abergele and Llandudno secondary schools - all away - it was nice to play at home against Ysgol Bodedern.
“Although the performance was not commendable this time, the attitude of the lads to persevere until the end must be praised,” a school spokesperson said.
“The game finished with a 2-1 win with a goal in the final seconds of the game by Math Jones securing their place in the Nations Championship in the spring.
“This is a historic moment for the school to have another team reach the National rounds, following the success of our girls' team. An incredible achievement and huge success for a young and talented team.
“We look forward to hearing who we will face next!”
There is the possibility of further success for the school, with the Year 8 boys team also reaching the final.
“They will play Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen, Caernarfon, in the new year for the chance to reach the National round. Good luck to them!” the spokesperson added.