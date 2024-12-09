Congratulations to Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn’s Year 7 and 8 girls football team who have qualified from the North West Wales region to progress to the National Finals in the Welsh Schools FA competition.
The talented Bala girls team, who took inspiration from the Women’s National team, performed brilliantly in each round and managed to beat Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle by 8-2 in the final round to book their place in the National Championship in the Spring.
The girls deserve a special praise for always showing a great attitude and dedication, along with great team work and excellent performances.
A historic moment for the school to have a team reaching the Nationals. A fantastic achievement girls and a huge success.
The school could have further success, with the Year 7, Year 8 and under-18 boys teams having also reaching their respective finals. Good luck to all three teams who play in the next two weeks.