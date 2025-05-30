Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn Bala girls rugby team have won the Urdd's national tournament to be crowned champions of Wales.
The Urdd hosted its annual national competition with the best of Wales travelling to Aberystwyth for the prestigious tournament.
This year, 24 teams qualified for the nationals and the standards were very high.
Knowing they were in a tough group, Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn girls tag rugby team - representing Meirionnydd - were eager to start well and that’s exactly what they did. They faced Ysgol y Graig, Anglesey, and won 35-0.
With confidence high they went on to win every game in the group in convincing style, defending with discipline and passion, their support play was fantastic, and some terrific individual skills were on display.
Finishing top of the group, they faced Ysgol Twm o'r Nant, Denbigh, continuing their great performances from the group games and convincingly won by 30-5.
Ysgol Gymraeg Treganna, Cardiff were the opponents in the semi-final and were tipped as favourites to win the competition. Treganna scored within the first five seconds of the game but this didn't dislodge the Bala girls' focus and they recovered in style by taking the lead.
The game was played at an unbelievable pace with both teams playing with such determination.
Godre'r Berwyn scored the winning try with 60 seconds left on the clock and had to rely on their valiant and ruthless defence to see out the game to claim a 20-15 win.
The final was against Ysgol Bro Ogwr, Bridgend, for the title of the best of Wales. There was no sign of nerves from the Bala girls and they played a perfect game and claimed a 25-0 victory to be crowned the Champions of Wales for 2025!
It was sheer delight for the girls and their families as they played brilliantly from the start to finish, scoring 44 tries and only conceding eight. A phenomenal team performance by all members of the squad - they are all superstars and proudly celebrated their success all the way back to Bala.
Congratulations to Casi Jones who was awarded the best player of the tournament, having scored 16 tries.
