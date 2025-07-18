There was great success in the annual Urdd Meirionnydd Athletics competition in Harlech, with 19 pupils from Years 3 to 6 representing Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn.

Every pupil had performed brilliantly, showing a special attitude and a determined appetite to succeed.

The pupils managed to win 49 medals between them - an astonishing total, including four 1st places in the relay races.

Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn gained the highest number of points to be crowned champions for 2025.

A special mention to Cati Davies, Cara Creighton and Jonah Aykroyd who managed to win five medals each which highlights their special talents.

“Massive congratulations to everyone,” a school spokesperson said.