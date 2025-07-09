Harlech community garden and the newly established orchard area on the King George V Playing Field have won a prestigious Green Flag Award, the international hallmark for well-managed green spaces.
This honour recognises the area’s commitment to high environmental standards, cleanliness, safety and community involvement.
What were once underused patches of land have been transformed into vibrant, purposeful spaces, thanks to the dedication of local volunteers and students from Ysgol Ardudwy.
A newly planted orchard growing North Wales fruit trees will offer free apples, cherries, damson and pears for all to take and enjoy.
Volunteer project leader Joe Patton added: “The purpose of these spaces are to give to the local community. They offer a pleasing place to relax within, or appreciate when walking by.
“We grow vegetables, daffodils and fruit trees that have been planted for our community to take away without charge, and various shrubs have been planted in memory of loved ones, offering families a quiet, natural setting to reflect and remember.
“This garden only exists thanks to generous donations, supportive grants and the unwavering spirit of our community.
“It’s a space that nourishes, remembers and gives to our community season after season”.
In Wales the Green Flag Award scheme is run by Keep Wales Tidy and Lucy Prisk, the Green Flag Awards Co-ordinator says: “We’re thrilled to see a new record number of 223 community managed green spaces in Wales that have now achieved Green Flag status, which is a testament to the dedication and hard work of hundreds of volunteers.
“These sites, which play a vital role in the physical and mental well-being of communities across Wales, are now recognised as among the best in the world, having met the high standards required to achieve Green Flag Community status.
“Congratulations!”
