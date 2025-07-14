Around and over Manod Mawr is the path Meirionnydd Ramblers will take on Friday, 18 July.
The hills around Blaenau Ffestiniog present a fascinating combination of mountain scenery and industrial archaeology, with quarry remains slowly being softened by nature, and old buildings falling into ruination.
Today’s walk starts and finishes in the unspoilt countryside of Cwm Teigl, heading up on the fisherman’s path to the secluded Llyn Manod. Here we take the footpath alongside the lake and then continue on paths and tracks winding through quarry remains and past a scattering of little lakes to reach Llyn Bowydd.
We now follow the line of the old quarry railway track round to Manod Quarry, passing Cwt y Bugail and Blaen y Cwm quarries on the way. From here we will take the footpath at the back of the quarry to ascend Manod Mawr. On reaching the old quarry buildings we will decide, depending on the conditions, whether to divert from the footpath to visit the summit before continuing down to Llyn y Manod. From here we will retrace our steps back to Cae Clyd.
Start this Group grade B, circular, National Grade: Strenuous, 8 mile walk at 10:30am.
Estimated finish time 3.30pm.
Start at Cae Clyd car park. Turn east off A470 opposite Wynnes Arms (Grid Ref: SH708443).
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start
Contact John on 01766 540891.
Bag a Meirionnydd Marilyn on Wednesday, 23 July.
The destination for our walk today is the 589 metre summit of Moelfre, just a few metres short of the 610 needed to class as a mountain but, with a drop of over 150 metres between it and any neighbouring hills, definitely qualifying as a Marilyn.
We start from the village of Talybont with a brisk ascent up through the Ysgethin woods. This is followed by a few miles of less strenuous walking through an area steeped in ancient history and over an old pack horse bridge. The gradient then increases, with a final clamber up a boulder field to reach the summit.
After enjoying 360° views of the coast, North Snowdonia and whole of the Rhinogydd range we descend steeply and continue on good paths via Gors Y Gedol back to Talybont.
This is a Group grade B+, circular 12 mile National Grade: Strenuous walk.
Start at 10am. Estimated finish time, 5pm.
Start at the car park by the A496 in Talybont (Grid Ref: SH589218, postcode: LL43 2AN).
Contact Rita on 07849 851153
