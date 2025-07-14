We now follow the line of the old quarry railway track round to Manod Quarry, passing Cwt y Bugail and Blaen y Cwm quarries on the way. From here we will take the footpath at the back of the quarry to ascend Manod Mawr. On reaching the old quarry buildings we will decide, depending on the conditions, whether to divert from the footpath to visit the summit before continuing down to Llyn y Manod. From here we will retrace our steps back to Cae Clyd.