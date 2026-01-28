Barmouth Town Council has funded a free first aid course, giving those who can take part the chance to learn life-saving skills in a day.
The course will be held at the town’s Dragon Theatre on Saturday, 28 February. It starts at 10am and finishes at approximately 3pm.
The course is open to all residents of Barmouth (the LL42 area), and course highlights include CPR and AED training, recognising signs of medical distress and practical hands-on sessions.
This session will be delivered by a professional, qualified trainer and is designed to give you the confidence to know what to do in an emergency.
As this is offered free to residents, it is intended as an introduction for individuals and not as a replacement for certified courses required by businesses or charities.
Spaces are limited so register your place. Visit Barmouth Town Council’s Facebook page for more information.
