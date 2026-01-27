On 23 January the team trained on the turntable ladder appliance, which pumps water up to 32 metres into the air to deliver water from above onto a scene.
Aberystwyth Fire Station staff ran drills on the 360-degree rotating ladder and platform, which can pump up to 2,400 litres of water per minute.
The team drilling the equipment (Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service)
The training enabled wholetime, on-call firefighters and the watch manager to practice team work and communication.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is currently recruiting for paid On-Call Firefighters, described as an “essential” part of their services.
