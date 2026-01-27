The Georgian Group has revealed its Top 10 Heritage Buildings at Risk List, and it features Gwynedd’s Plas Nannau.
The Institute for the Study of Welsh Estates shared the news on Facebook, saying: “Despite its Grade II*-listed status, the mansion has been in an accelerated state of decline since 2020 is at serious risk of being lost altogether unless immediate action is taken.”
The institute’s written a blog about the significance of the mansion and wider estate, and has spoken to Philip Nannau Williams and Thomas Lloyd about the severity of the situation.
“Together we must work to carve out an alternative future for this special place and stand ready to work with Eryri National Park Authority and the local community,” the institute added.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.