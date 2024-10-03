Barmouth WI members enjoyed a cookery demonstration by Jose Fernandez of Bistro Bermo.
Jose and his assistant, Rachel, attended the group’s latest meeting at Parlwr Mawr, Dragon Theatre, on 25 September.
The pair prepared Spanish croquetas, Spanish paella and a vegetarian risotto. All dishes were prepared effortlessly with explanations from Jose. The smells of cooking were enticing and all members were given a taste of each of the dishes, which were delicious.
In August members did well in the WI craft competitions at the county show and Pauline Owen won the Netta Irvine Bowling Competition.
In September 11 members from Meirionnydd WIs enjoyed a walk over Barmouth Bridge; three teams from Barmouth attended the quiz in Llanelltyd and 20 members enjoyed a meal at the Sandbanks.
Future events include an exercise session, bingo and a darts competition.
The speaker at the next meeting on 23 October will be town mayor, Adam Hills.