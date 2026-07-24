Cambrian News readers have been busy this month capturing the natural beauty of this corner of Wales that we call home.
Here are some of the photographs members of the Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club Facebook page have taken from across the region as we experience warm nights and dry weather
From a hungry robin to a live music in Goginan, here are some of the best images submitted to the Facebook group.
The Picture This: Cambrian News’ photography club has around 2,000 members on Facebook, with regular contributions from across Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Powys and Carmarthenshire.
To get involved with the growing community and have a chance of seeing your image in print in the newspaper, search Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club on Facebook.
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