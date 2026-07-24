Cambrian News readers have been busy this month capturing the natural beauty of this corner of Wales that we call home.

Here are some of the photographs members of the Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club Facebook page have taken from across the region as we experience warm nights and dry weather

From a hungry robin to a live music in Goginan, here are some of the best images submitted to the Facebook group.

The Picture This: Cambrian News’ photography club has around 2,000 members on Facebook, with regular contributions from across Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Powys and Carmarthenshire.

To get involved with the growing community and have a chance of seeing your image in print in the newspaper, search Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club on Facebook.

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Summer hues and reflections in Dysynni Valley pictured by Margaret Pugnet (Margaret Pugnet)
Kingfisher
A juvenile Kingfisher in the Teifi Marshes by Massini Lisa (Massini Lisa)
red skies above Llwygwril Deb Harlow
Red sky at night above Llwygwril captured by Deb Harlow (Deb Harlow)
Gatekeeper butterfly (Pyronia tithonus), which is also widely known as the Hedge Brown
Gatekeeper butterfly (Pyronia tithonus), which is also widely known as the Hedge Brown captured by Dewi Alun Jones (Dewi Alun Jones)
Misha and the Kings perform at Gogfest in Goginan caught on camera by Steve Williams
Misha and the Kings perform at Gogfest in Goginan caught on camera by Steve Williams (Steve Williams)