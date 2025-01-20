Cambrian News readers have been busy with their cameras throughout January.
The Picture This: Cambrian News’ photography club has around 2,000 members on Facebook, with regular contributions from across Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Powys and Carmarthenshire.
Readers have also emailed us their favourite snaps from the start of 2025.
To get involved with the growing community, search Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club on Facebook.
Margaret Pugnet took this photo of Dysynni broadwater and Beacon Hill (Margaret Pugnet)
William Johnson on an Aberystwyth ramblers walk along the west side of Nant y Moch (William Johnson)
Brianne Dam and spillway submitted by Welsh photographs (Welsh Photographs)
Sally Ellis-Williams caught this image of dusk along Aberystwyth promenade (Sally Ellis-Williams)
Sun shining on Aberystwyth's north promenade by Jane Wemyss Owen (Jane Wemyss Owen)