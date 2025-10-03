A charity ride organised by Afan Bike Shop has raised £1,500 for the Aberystwyth and District Stroke Club.
Around 30 riders took on the challenge in August, cycling from Afan on Glanyrafon Industrial Estate to Ponterwyd and back.
Stuart Hickman from Afan said: “The Afan bike shop team, myself, Tyler Thompsett and Jon Burr would like to thank all the riders that braved the weather on the day to make it a successful event.
“We had roughly 30 riders and we raised £1,500 for the Aberystwyth and District Stroke Club.
“The club is run by volunteers who constantly give up their spare time to help victims of strokes in our local area, such a worthy cause and they are over the moon with the donation.”
“Pictured we have Ruth Davies, a committee member and the lady that made all the cakes and savouries for the day, she works tirelessly for the charity, myself in the middle and Tyler.
“We would also like to thank Andrew Davies, the business owner for giving us the support and means to hold our annual charity events.”
The Stroke Club are always looking for volunteers so if anyone is interested in joining the club, or in need of their help, please contact Audrey Evans on 01970 625064.
