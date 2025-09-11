Welsh planning inspectors have allowed plans to site two more residential caravans at a caravan park in New Quay after owners appealed a decision by Ceredigion County Council to turn down the plans.
The plan to demolish a storage building to make space for the two extra caravans at Schooner Park were rejected by council planners in June last year.
Ceredigion council turned down the plans as it would “result in the provision of additional caravan development within a coastal location” and it “undermines” policies of allowing an increase in the number of caravans within the Coastal Area, particularly in relation to the issue of significant adverse impact on the landscape.”
“It is acknowledged that the residential caravans being applied for under this application are of a higher quality than the conventional static caravan,” council planners said when rejecting the scheme.
“Nevertheless, their form and appearance are similar in character to a static caravan, and this, in addition to their location within a wider Park, means that it is difficult to distinguish between their use for residential or holiday purposes.
“It is accepted that the proposal is unlikely to result in additional visual impact given that it only relates to an additional two units and are also located within the existing site boundary of the larger caravan site.
“However, concerns are raised with the cumulative effect of allowing additional caravans.”
Allowing the appeal, Welsh planning inspectors said that “whilst the proposed caravans would be outside the settlement boundary of New Quay, the Council accepts and I agree that the appeal site is in a sustainable location” and “would not result in a material incursion into the open countryside.”
Inspectors found that the proposal “would not result in unacceptable harm to the character and appearance of the area.”
