William Shakespeare’s Romeo a Juliet is coming to Ceredigion and Gwynedd.
A reimagining of the timeless tragedy, directed by Steffan Donnelly, will be performed in Welsh and English.
The cast features a dynamic ensemble of emerging and established Welsh performers.
Alongside Steffan Cennydd’s Romeo, the role of Juliet will be portrayed by Isabella Colby Browne.
Director Steffan Donnelly said: “I couldn’t be happier with the astonishingly talented cast we’ve put together for Romeo a Juliet. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase some of the best Welsh performers we have right now.”
Bilingual open captions will be available throughout the Welsh tour.
Romeo a Juliet tours to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Thursday, 9 October and Pontio in Bangor on Monday, 13 and Tuesday, 14 October.
