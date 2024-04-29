HORSES returned to the high street in Cardigan over the weekend as the town celebrated Barley Saturday.
Large crowds gathered to enjoy the festivities on Saturday in what is one of the biggest events in the Ceredigion calendar.
Organisers say this year's event was a success (Gareth Davies)
Horses and classic vehicles paraded through the town following judging in the show field, with the winners being presented with their awards outside the Guild Hall.
Cardigan welcomed hundreds of visitors for the annual parade through town (Gareth Davies)
The original event began as far back as 1871 and by 1877, there are records of hundreds of horses parading around Pensarnau Pool, now Victoria Gardens.
Barley Saturday in Cardigan (Gareth Davies)