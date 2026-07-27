Borth Carnival got off to a rousing start on Saturday with the crowning of this year's 2026 Carnival Queen, Nicole Worgan.
Her coronation took place in the field by the Railway Inn. Carnival Chair Carol Bainbridge, Ray Quant MBE, former Ceredigion MP, Mark Williams, and last year’s Carnival Queen, Florence Everard Walker, officiated.
This event was followed by a well supported dog show in aid of the carnival. A fortnight of community events follows, culminating in the parade on carnival day - Friday, 7 August - perhaps the largest carnival in Ceredigion.
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