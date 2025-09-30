Although Wales narrowly missed out on a place in the last 16, the Aberaeron Cubs put in a strong performance and were cheered on by new friends from across the UK. Scotland’s “Flying Haggis” lived up to their name with a third-place finish, while newcomers from Reigate crossed the line first in the final – only to be relegated after veering across the centre line, leaving the reigning champions to reclaim the top spot.