On Thursday, 21 November Dolgellau's Theatr Fach received a visit from Macdara Ó Faoláin from the Ireland and Victoria Adiiye (Uganda and USA).
They sang and played lively sets to the accompaniment of Irish bouzouki and guitar.
This was their third gig in Wales, after Machynlleth and Cemmaes.
There were many highlights including a Liz Carroll number, ‘The Island of Woods’ sung by Victoria, and Macdara's own arrangement of ‘Madame Maxwell’ by the great 18th-century harpist Turlough O'Carolan. Macdara's finger-picking in this and throughout was spell-binding. He was also, he revealed, the maker of both instruments.
The evening was introduced by Osian Morris who contributed an eloquent Welsh song of his own.
Catrin O'Neill of Aberdyfi opened the second half singing to guitar accompaniment. Her set including an impassioned Tyddyn Y Gwin (likewise her own song) about local name changes, the very last words of which revealed the new moniker, Rose Cottage.
An intimate event of this kind suits the venue perfectly. More like it will be very welcome.