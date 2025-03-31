An event organised by Treftadeath Dolgellau Heritage was well attended with members making up the majority of the audience, alongside some new faces whom the group hope to see again.
John Lewis, Chair of Treftadaeth Dolgellau Heritage, reported on the group’s talk highlighting the bicentennial of Dolgellau’s County Hall.
County Hall, or as most will remember it as the Law Court, had played a significant role in the town over its 200 year existence.
It was very much the first part of Sir Robert Vaughan, 2nd Baronet of Nannau’s ambitious plans for the remodelling of Dolgellau’s town centre.
Home to not only the Law Court, but from the 1880’s to 1953, Merionethshire County Council, it served well as a 'County Hall in the County Town’ of Merioneth.
The slate slab’s origins are obscure; it was most likely placed outside the building to show stagecoach fares to various towns, to and from Dolgellau, at a known staging point.