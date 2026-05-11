The Drefach annual charity tractor run took place on Sunday, Peter Davies along with his team of helpers including Club Cledlyn did an amazing job at the start as well as duties manning road junctions, writes Gary Jones.
Peter would be the lead tractor leaving Drefach after an action with Rhys Evans of Evans Bros doing the auctioneering duties and the raffle was pulled after, some 125 tractors left Drefach and made their way towards Llanybydder then up past the old Highmead Dairy to Llanllwni mountain and a loop towards Llidiad Nenog, shorty afterwards a break was had near the masts.
The second half of the run headed off the mountain and down to Llanllwni and onto Maesycrigiau where they crossed the Teifi river for the second time.
On to Rhyddlan and back via Llanwenog to the finish field in Drefach where food awaited the drivers and supporters alike after a fun filled day which attracted a high number of classic and vintage tractors raising money for the DPJ charity and Club Cledlyn.
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