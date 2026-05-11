Peter would be the lead tractor leaving Drefach after an action with Rhys Evans of Evans Bros doing the auctioneering duties and the raffle was pulled after, some 125 tractors left Drefach and made their way towards Llanybydder then up past the old Highmead Dairy to Llanllwni mountain and a loop towards Llidiad Nenog, shorty afterwards a break was had near the masts.