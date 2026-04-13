Meirionnydd
Meirionnydd Ramblers take on Cwmorthin on Thursday, 23 April.
The valley of Cwmorthin lies deep in slate quarrying country near Blaenau Ffestiniog.
This walk explores the area and the remains of some of its quarries.
The walk starts with a very steep, but reasonably short, ascent into the Wrysgan quarry. Here we can see many ruins and artefacts and peep through a short tunnel for an amazing view down a long incline.
A wander across the hillside, avoiding the worst of the occasional marshy patches, brings us below the slopes of Moelwyn Mawr and the two great excavation pits which mark the top level of the Rhosydd quarry.
Descend past the quarry levels and head along a tramway overlooking the beautiful Croesor valley, a great place for a lunch stop.
Retracing our steps to the main quarry floor we will have an opportunity to explore the ruins before following a track down into Cwmorthin.
After a brief visit to the quarry manager’s house we return alongside a tranquil lake and back down to the start.
This is a Group grade B walk is in an area where sheep and cattle are farmed and regrettably is not suitable for dogs.
The circular walk starts at 10am. Estimated finish is 3pm.
Start at the small Car park at bottom of Cwmorthin.
If full, there is additional parking beside the lane leading up from the Tanygrisiau Lakeside Café.
(Grid Ref: SH682454, 205 metres to the North West of LL41 3SW).
This is a 6 mile, National Grade Moderate walk.
Contact Rosie on 07599 086411.
For further information or any changes, visit http://www.meirionyddramblers.org.uk or for any changes.
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