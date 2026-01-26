Meirionnydd Ramblers walk on Wednesday, 4 February is short, but one of great interest.
It takes you past houses of differing architectural styles, spanning four centuries, and includes the Iron Age hill fort of Moel Dinas.
There are also some excellent views of the Dwyryd estuary and Moel Gifftan to the west.
To see these though involves some steep climbing of about 900ft through forestry and rough pasture from the beginning of the walk.
The descent includes a short walk beside the charming Afon Rhyd and a number of stiles.
This is a group grade C, national grade moderate, circular walk of 5.5 miles.
It is in an area where sheep and cattle are farmed and regrettably is not suitable for dogs.
It starts at 10.30am from the lay-by to the right as you head north from Garreg, just beyond the turning to Croesor on the A4085 (Grid Ref: SH615422). Please car share where possible as space in the lay by is limited.
The estimated finish time is 2.30pm.
Please contact the leader, Carol, in the event of bad weather, on 07789 740426.
For further details visit www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk.
