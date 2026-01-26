Sploj in Machynlleth launched last year, offering a busy programme of exhibitions, workshops and events.
However the space has no central heating, so the team are hoping to raise £400 to buy low-cost heaters.
Sploj co-founder Will Tremlett said: “The heaters we’ve got are not up to scratch and expensive to run, so we want to invest in some surface heaters to make the space comfortable.
“There is also a leak which has caused damp - a dehumidifier will help us stop mould.”
Any funds left over after purchasing the equipment will be put towards the electricity bills to heat the non-profit venue.
