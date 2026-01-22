Machynlleth drew some light into January’s dark days last weekend when the Post Twrci Tango celebrations took over the town.
The festivities drew residents out of their homes to dust off their cobwebs with a town-crawl of music, magic and poetry.
The event on 17 January wasn’t just to chase away the January blues but also raise money for important local organisations.
Thanks to the generosity of the estimated 250 who turned up to dance off their turkey, they raised over £2,000 for Ieuenctid Machynlleth Youth Club and the Care Centre Trust.
Hundreds attended the pop-up shows featured across a former bank Bedwen, the Wynnstay, the Hermit Crab cafe and along the street.
Phil Wheeler, who ran the event as part of Mach Fringe, said about the evening: “Someone said on Saturday that it was like receiving a community hug, and that’s how it felt to me, a little chaotic and not being able to see all that was going on, but feeling surrounded by the smiles, the joy and the kindness.
“The crossing of barriers was wonderful as we heard old traditional Plygain and opera mixed in with a song about the Hermit Crab and a poem about Will Lloyd.
“I loved every moment.
“Post Twrci Tango has been an occasional event over the last 20 years - it is always unusual, challenging, sometimes tasteless and always fun.”
It featured performances from local bands, including Lo-Fi Jones, Tractorbator, Mike West, the Three Muppeteers, Nick Broster, supported by sound from Dan Gifford and Dave Silvester.
The night also celebrated the launch of a community-made music album and poetry book Caneuon Siop/ Shop Songs, written by young people and artists from across the town.
The album and book are available for sale at Wheelers Fabrics and Dyfi Wholefood.
