The fourth anniversary of a special event in Cardigan will be celebrated on Friday, 13 February.
Clwb Mwldan’s ‘Tell Your Friends' 4th birthday’ starts at 8pm and runs until 1am and, to celebrate, they're getting the original crew back together on Mwldan’s dance floor.
Come and dance to a merry blend of basslines, garage, jungle and drum & bass with some of the finest local DJs. There will be cake!
Tickets for this strictly over 18’s only are priced at £6 in advance, £8 on the door and are available now from www.mwldan.co.uk, which is able to take bookings all day every day, or by phoning the box office between 12pm and 8pm, from Tuesday-Sunday on 01239 621200.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.