On Friday, 11 April, Meirionnydd Ramblers take on Nantmor Valley and Aberglaslyn.
This walk offers outstanding views of the majestic Snowdonia landscape.
We start from the bridge in the middle of Beddgelert, following the lane for a few yards along the Afon Colwyn before bearing left to continue upstream beside the Afon Glaslyn to Llyn Dinas.
We soon leave the lake and take a path to our right, crossing over low hills to reach a quiet lane, which we follow down the secluded and verdant Nanmor Valley, passing by the remains of slate quarries. On reaching a bridge across the Afon Nanmor, we leave the lane to join a path which steepens as we rise through woodland. The path eventually descends quite steeply to reach a meadow where we join a track winding up through pastures. Wonderful views open up across to the mountains above Beddgelert and down the coast to the Lleyn peninsula (weather permitting!) Crossing a boggy area we reach Chapel Peniel in Nantmor. We then cross the Welsh Highland railway to turn right for a short distance along the main road, soon picking up the NT path to Pont Aberglaslyn. From here we follow the Fisherman’s path to Beddgelert and the end of our walk. This path is narrow and rocky for most its length.
This is a Group Grade B, National Grade Moderate circular walk of 8.5 miles / 13.7 kilometres with an ascent of 1770 feet / 540 metres.
The start time is 10am and the estimated finish time is 4pm.
Start at the bridge in the centre of Beddgelert (Grid Ref: SH590481). Car parks are available nearby.
Please contact the leader, Carol, in the event of bad weather.
Call 07789 740426.
On Wednesday, 16 April, the ramblers tackle Rhinog Fach from the east.
The Rhinogydd are somewhat neglected by visitors to Snowdonia who flock instead to the higher mountains in the north or to the well known Cadair Idris further south. But the rugged scenery and wild, rough terrain of these modest mountains provide some wonderful walking away from the crowds.
Our walk today visits the 712 metre summit of Rhinog Fach, starting from the east.
The route starts with an easy walk on forestry tracks before breaking out onto open ground and heading uphill on a rough path to Bwlch Drws Ardudwy.
Here we turn to climb steeply on a narrow path up the mountainside.
The gradient eases briefly midway and then steepens again for the final ascent.
On a clear day the views from the top are spectacular.
We descend on a somewhat easier path to the northeast, mostly over grass and heather, and then head back through the forest to the start.
This is a Group Grade A joint walk with the Aberystwyth Ramblers, and booking is essential for it.
The circular walk starts at 10am. The estimated finish time is 4pm.
Start at the end of the lane near Craigddu-isaf (Grid Ref: SH684301).
To book your place on this walk, contact Dave T on 07831 735208
Please visit our website www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for further details and future walks throughout the year.