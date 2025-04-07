We soon leave the lake and take a path to our right, crossing over low hills to reach a quiet lane, which we follow down the secluded and verdant Nanmor Valley, passing by the remains of slate quarries. On reaching a bridge across the Afon Nanmor, we leave the lane to join a path which steepens as we rise through woodland. The path eventually descends quite steeply to reach a meadow where we join a track winding up through pastures. Wonderful views open up across to the mountains above Beddgelert and down the coast to the Lleyn peninsula (weather permitting!) Crossing a boggy area we reach Chapel Peniel in Nantmor. We then cross the Welsh Highland railway to turn right for a short distance along the main road, soon picking up the NT path to Pont Aberglaslyn. From here we follow the Fisherman’s path to Beddgelert and the end of our walk. This path is narrow and rocky for most its length.