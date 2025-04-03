Police investigating vehicles thefts in Bangor, Caernarfon and Llanberis are reminding residents to make sure vehicles are locked overnight.
“Opportunistic thieves will often walk around residential areas and try car door handles to look for easy thefts,” a police spokesperson said.
“Make sure your vehicle is locked with your keys secure and out of reach!”
Residents are also advised not to leave vehicle keys close to your front door.
Motion sensor lights and CCTV are always a good deterrent for thieves.
Van drivers should put use stickers advising criminals that no tools are kept in the van overnight.
Residents are also warned not to keep valuable items in vehicle overnight and to check windows are up when you leave the vehicle.