Coleg Glynllifon student Alexa Healey is looking forward to more competitions with her border collie Loki after a third-placed finish at Crufts.
Alexa, who studies Level 3 Animal Management, won third place in the Young Kennel Club Novice Obedience category for trainers aged 18-24.
It was her first time competing at Crufts, making her achievement all the more impressive.
“Crufts was amazing,” said Alexa.
“It was a good experience - a bit scary because it was my first time competing, but winning third place with Loki was really cool.
“I haven’t competed in obedience for that long, so to get to Crufts and win third place was amazing.”
Alexa also competes with Loki in flyball (a ball-based agility sport for dogs), and hopes to compete in qualifiers for Crufts 2026.
“There are quite a few competitions throughout the year so I travel across the country competing in different ones,” she said.
“Usually I’ll go to a few each month. I’m hoping to go to some of the Crufts qualifiers.”
Alexa believes Glynllifon provides an ideal foundation as she targets a career working with animals. She loves the practical side of the course and being hands-on with animals, while also having the theory side to back it up.
“I think it really helps your understanding of animal care, she said.
“In the future I’d either like to do dog training, or just work with animals, maybe as a zookeeper or in veterinary care, or even something like working in kennels. I just love dogs, so being able to be around dogs would just be amazing.”
Glynllifon Animal Care lecturer Rebecca King said: “Alexa and Loki have worked extremely hard for this wonderful achievement and I wish them every success in future competitions.”
