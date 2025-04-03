Aberdyfi Art Society held its AGM on 1 April at 10am at Neuadd Dyfi.
Fourteen members attended and there were eight apologies.
The minutes of the AGM held on 15 March 2024 were noted and accepted.
The Chairman, Debbie Townsend gave her report. She welcomed the new members to the society and said that 2024 had been another successful year with a variety of outings and workshops. Three members of the society had given talks and demonstrations. John Dickson had talked about his journey with art and his life in Barbados after taking early retirement. He challenged members to paint a still life of flowers in a glass vase showing colour effects and perspective. Liz Deakin did a very interesting portrait class using Quentin Deakin as a model. This workshop was very informative and enjoyable. Lorraine Ward showed the group a very professionally done power point slide show talking about chiaroscuro and painting night scenes.
Debbie hoped that more members would be prepared to give talks and demonstrations in 2025. She congratulated Lummi, a member of the society, on her success in Rome and Florence and looked forward to hearing more about it.
The visit to Lilleshall Hall to see the Watercolour Masters Exhibition was enjoyed, and a painting by Debbie was selected from nearly 300 entries into the 200.
Workshops and demonstrations in 2024 were varied and very enjoyable. Gareth Jones (pastels), Sandy Craig (life drawing), Philip Huckin (pen and wash), Jan Gay (portraits) and Tomoko (print working) were all well attended by members and non-members.
She reported that a return visit by Graham Berry to do a workshop and demonstration was wonderful. All in all a very busy year.
Lorraine and Julie were thanked for organising workshops and keeping everyone informed.
The new treasurer, Beverley, had been working hard after the sad loss of Keith Price after last year’s exhibition.
The finance report followed from the new treasurer. The exhibition had been a great success with 35 paintings sold and 430 people attending over the seven days. The society continues to flourish.
The subscription is to be increased as a single amount to now include Tuesday meetings and workshops and demonstrations instead of charging separately for these events.
Election of officers followed with a new Vice President, Julie Preece, being appointed.
As there was no other business the meeting closed.
New members are always welcome. If you would like to join the society please email [email protected].