The Chairman, Debbie Townsend gave her report. She welcomed the new members to the society and said that 2024 had been another successful year with a variety of outings and workshops. Three members of the society had given talks and demonstrations. John Dickson had talked about his journey with art and his life in Barbados after taking early retirement. He challenged members to paint a still life of flowers in a glass vase showing colour effects and perspective. Liz Deakin did a very interesting portrait class using Quentin Deakin as a model. This workshop was very informative and enjoyable. Lorraine Ward showed the group a very professionally done power point slide show talking about chiaroscuro and painting night scenes.