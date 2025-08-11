On Sunday, 17 August, Meirionnydd Ramblers will go on a circular walk above Harlech, taking in three modest tops, Foel Senigl (311m), Moel Goedog (388m) and Moel Gerddi (381m).
After climbing up through the fields above the town, you reach a more level area. As you continue, you walk Bronze Age paths, pass an Iron Age hill fort and cross open access land to join the Taith Ardudwy.
If the weather is good, the views are superb across Bae Ceredigion, down the Llyn Peninsular and to the mountains of Eryri.
This is a group grade C+, circular, national grade moderate, 9 mile walk.
Start at 10.30am, finish at around 4.30pm.
Start at Bron Y Graig Uchaf Car Park, Harlech - fee charged or free street parking available nearby (grid ref: SH582309, postcode: LL46 2SR).
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start.
Please contact leader in the event of bad weather. Carol’s number is 07789 740426.
The ramblers will then take on Llanelltyd hills and riverside on Wednesday, 20 August.
As it makes its way towards the wide, marshy fields of its estuary, the Afon Mawddach flows through a flat bottomed valley between the villages of Ganllwyd and Llanelltyd.
On the eastern side of the valley, riverside paths and a narrow lane run along the valley beneath steep slopes.
On the western side a path climbs up through woodland and continues high above the main road, eventually raking back down the hillside.
