Donington or Bust rock/metal disco will take place at the Coops, Aberystwyth on Saturday, 16 August.
The date is significant. The third Saturday of August was the annual rock/metal festival Monsters of Rock, now the Download Festival.
Organiser Dan Griffiths said: “For many people in the Cambrian News readership area, there was an annual pilgrimage to the festival, inside the international racetrack Donington Park.
“Ozzy Osbourne, who died recently, headlined the event in 1986, 39 years ago, on the date of the rock disco.
“Forty years will have passed since Metallica first played at the festival, third on the bill on 17 of August 2025.”
The evening starts at 7pm, music requests can be made throughout the night
Admittance is £1 (cash only).
