The ramblers’ route starts on a path alongside the Cregennen Lakes and continues to Kings Youth Hostel. Here, turn to head upstream through woods and fields alongside the Gwynant. Crossing a lane, and head more steeply uphill through fields to join the Pony Path, a popular route to Cadair Idris. A steep ascent to the bwlch brings you to a junction where you leave the Pony Path to enjoy a wonderful ridge walk to our high point, Craig Las, on Tyrrau Mawr. Leaving the top, drop down to the saddle between Tyrrau Mawr and Craig-y-Llyn where we cross a stile to begin the steep descent towards the ruins of Hafotty-fach. The final leg of the walk is along easy tracks and paths back to the Cregennen Lakes and the car park.