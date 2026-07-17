Meirionnydd Ramblers tackle Tyrrau Mawr from Cregennen on Wednesday, 29 July.
The top of Tyrrau Mawr (Great Towers) can be viewed from the beginning of the walk, so you will know what you’re aiming for!
At the summit (weather permitting) the scenery is dominated to the east by grey crags, cliffs and screes. The ridges to the south are grassy and arc gracefully towards the valleys of the Dysynni and Cadair.
The ramblers’ route starts on a path alongside the Cregennen Lakes and continues to Kings Youth Hostel. Here, turn to head upstream through woods and fields alongside the Gwynant. Crossing a lane, and head more steeply uphill through fields to join the Pony Path, a popular route to Cadair Idris. A steep ascent to the bwlch brings you to a junction where you leave the Pony Path to enjoy a wonderful ridge walk to our high point, Craig Las, on Tyrrau Mawr. Leaving the top, drop down to the saddle between Tyrrau Mawr and Craig-y-Llyn where we cross a stile to begin the steep descent towards the ruins of Hafotty-fach. The final leg of the walk is along easy tracks and paths back to the Cregennen Lakes and the car park.
This is a Group grade B, National Grade strenuous, eight mile circular walk with an ascent of 2080 feet.
Start at 10am. Estimated finish time 4pm.
Start at Cregennen Lakes NT car park (Grid Ref: SH657143). Fee payable, NT members free. (Pay £5 in coins. Phone payment option available but you may not have a mobile signal.)
Please contact the leader, Carol, on 07789 740426 in the event of bad weather.
For further details or any changes, visit http://www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk.
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