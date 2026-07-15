Gwynedd Council will hold an event this month to help people with neurological conditions.
It will be held at Byw'n Iach Arfon, Caernarfon, on Wednesday, 29 July.
A post about the event on Gwynedd Council’s Facebook page reads: “Living with a long term neurological condition? Want to be more active but don't know where to start?
“Come to the Neuro Life open day at Byw'n Iach Arfon!
“It will be an opportunity to learn more about the classes offered by Byw'n Iach and to discuss any activities which are of interest to you!
“See you there!”
Visitors will be able to see what organisations and projects are available to help with conditions and the leisure team will talk about classes and activities available.
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