Meirionnydd Ramblers walk from Llwyngwril to Tonfanau on Thursday, 28 August.
Starting from the small car park close to Llwyngwril station, we walk to the main road, turning right where we reach the church.
The most strenuous part of the walk is next, upwards on the steep tarmacked lane to pick up the Wales Coast Path, which we then follow for the majority of the walk.
This relaxed, airy walk follows the coast, undulating past ruins and along leafy lanes (leaving the coast path), behind large houses with history, through a quarry, ending the walk at Tonfanau station in time for the return trains.
Although this is the official end of the advertised walk, some may enjoy an extension of 3 miles to include the Broadwater route back to Tywyn in time for a later train, these last 3 miles being on flat terrain with big views towards Cader Idris.
This is a Group grade C, linear, 6.5 mile walk and is rated National Grade: Moderate.
The start of the walk is timed to fit in with trains from both directions. Trains arrive at Llwyngwril at 9.39am from the south (from Tywyn 9.29am and Tonfanau 9.33am) and at 9.06am from the north.
After the walk, for the advertised 6.5 miles, trains leave Tonfanau heading south at 15.16pm and heading north at 15.30pm. For the longer option, the times from Tywyn are 17.26pm (south) and 17.29pm (north)
The start time is 9.45am. The estimated finish is 3pm.
Start at the small car park on right a short walk along lane from Llwyngwril Railway Station to village (Grid Ref: SH590096).
The start time is when the walk commences so arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start
Finish at Tonfanau (Grid Ref: SH563038).
Contact Gill R on 07810 431351.
Llyn y Fedw from Merthyr Farm is the group’s next walk on Thursday, 4 September.
From the parking area adjacent to Merthyr Farm drive, we walk along the road towards Moel Goedog and turn right. After a short distance we ascend steeply over rough steep ground to the Iron Age fort at the summit. We clamber over two stiles and follow the wall along the ridge a short distance before we spy Llyn Y Fedw. Negotiating our way over a tumbled wall we to descend to the lake where we'll stop for a coffee break. After our break we follow the footpath down onto an Bronze Age track and continue to walk clockwise around Goedog. We will stop for a lunch break on the track at a point where we can peep over a wall and spy Llyn Y Fedw from a different angle. All through the walk we will have stunning views of the coast, Llyn Peninsula and the rugged Rhinogydd.
This is a Group grade C+, circular 6 mile National Grade: Moderate walk
Start at 10.30am, finish around 2.30pm.
Start beside lane near entrance to Merthyr Farm (Grid Ref: SH603316). Start time is when the walk commences so arrive earlier.
Contact Rita on 07849 851153.
Visit www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for further info/changes that may apply.
