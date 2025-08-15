From the parking area adjacent to Merthyr Farm drive, we walk along the road towards Moel Goedog and turn right. After a short distance we ascend steeply over rough steep ground to the Iron Age fort at the summit. We clamber over two stiles and follow the wall along the ridge a short distance before we spy Llyn Y Fedw. Negotiating our way over a tumbled wall we to descend to the lake where we'll stop for a coffee break. After our break we follow the footpath down onto an Bronze Age track and continue to walk clockwise around Goedog. We will stop for a lunch break on the track at a point where we can peep over a wall and spy Llyn Y Fedw from a different angle. All through the walk we will have stunning views of the coast, Llyn Peninsula and the rugged Rhinogydd.