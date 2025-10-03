Meirionnydd Rambler’s walk on Tuesday, 14 October, will explore the industrial heritage landscape of Abergynolwyn village and the Bryneglwys Quarry.
The Bryneglwys Quarry was opened in the 1840s.
It was the source of the slate that was transported via the Talyllyn Railway to Tywyn where it was then transported worldwide via the main railway line.
The quarry developed rapidly from 1864 onwards after its lease was purchased by the McConnel brothers whose initial business had been cotton production in Lancashire. This provided them with the wealth and experience to be invested in the quarry, a railway and the locality.
The quarry incline and horse tramway system was a way of transporting the slate down from the quarry to the railway and also a way of transporting goods and 'night soil' between the village and the railway.
The quarry and village inclines were self balancing with loaded wagons going downhill hauling the empty wagons uphill.
We shall begin by walking steeply uphill on a minor road for a short distance before taking a footpath towards Nant Gwernol station. We shall then begin a circular walk which passes the remains of a number of the quarry workings. There are views to be had on good days and even a 'secret waterfall'. The total ascent is around 800 feet but the walk has been graded C+ to reflect that the route has some short steep stretches on loose slate which can be uneven and slippery, especially when wet. There are also some short boggy stretches.
This circular walk starts at 10.30am and finishes at approximately 2.30pm.
Start at the village car park or on street. Limited spaces, please car share (Grid Ref: SH677069, postcode LL36 9YL).
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start of this 5 mile, National Grade: Moderate walk, with an ascent of 800 feet.
Contact Gill C on 07787835490 (text or message).
Visit www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for more information/changes that may apply.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.