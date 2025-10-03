We shall begin by walking steeply uphill on a minor road for a short distance before taking a footpath towards Nant Gwernol station. We shall then begin a circular walk which passes the remains of a number of the quarry workings. There are views to be had on good days and even a 'secret waterfall'. The total ascent is around 800 feet but the walk has been graded C+ to reflect that the route has some short steep stretches on loose slate which can be uneven and slippery, especially when wet. There are also some short boggy stretches.