Members of Bro Ffestiniog’s Clwb Dydd Mawrth have been learning about crime prevention.
PCSO Paula from We Don’t Buy Crime, and PCSO Delia from the Neighbourhood Policing Team, gave a presentation to the Ladies of Clwb Dydd Mawrth at the Bro Ffestiniog Community Centre on Tuesday afternoon, 11 March, on Crime Prevention, Property Marking, Staying Safe on-line, Community Alert as well the Herbert Protocol.
The Herbert Protocol is a form that carers, family or friends of a vulnerable person living with dementia can fill in. The form contains a list of information to help the police in the event of the vulnerable person going missing.
You can also sign up to North Wales Community Alert to get up to date information about crime, events, appeals, advice and general policing activity in the local area. Registration is quick and completely free at https://orlo.uk/aOmJ3
“Thank you for the warm welcome,” the PCSO’s said.