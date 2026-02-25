A community kitchen project has secured funding from Hubbub for a new community fridge in Cardigan to reduce food waste and make surplus food freely available to all.
The Cegin Teifi fridge will be based at the Guildhall, and aims to be open from July this year.
There will be a Community Fridge Drop-in session with free activities for children on Friday, 6 March during the Farmers Market (12.30pm-2.30pm) at the Guildhall. This will be a chance for the community to share their views on how this could work best, and whether they would like to use or help run the fridge. There is also an online questionnaire available.
Cegin Teifi is building a team of volunteers to run the community fridge. Volunteer roles will require one or more hours a month, and include fridge attendant, drivers to collect surplus food, and, for those who like being outdoors, the gleaning team will be out picking apples and surplus crops later in the year.
Ben Lake MP praised the project, saying: "Cegin Teifi's plans to launch a community fridge in Cardigan is yet another example of its success in building a more sustainable and resilient food system.
“I was grateful for the opportunity to discuss the ways in which the group is bringing together local families, retailers, and food suppliers to reduce food waste.
“I am full of admiration for the team of volunteers that ensures the scheme's success, and grateful for their dedication to build a more resilient community by promoting a more sustainable local food system.
“I encourage everyone to attend the drop-in session to find out more about the ways you can join the team and contribute to the success of this brilliant project."
Follow the Cegin Teifi Facebook and Instagram pages for news and more information on how to volunteer.
