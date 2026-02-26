A Cardigan man caught driving whilst disqualified has been banned from the road for another six months.
Aaron Kinsella, of 14A Golwg y Castell, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 February.
The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified in Cardigan on 8 January this year.
Kinsella also admitted a charge of driving without insurance.
Magistrates disqualified Kinsella from driving six months and handed him a fine of £120.
He must also pay £85 costs.
Comments
