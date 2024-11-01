This week reports came in of giant spiders and alien invasions across the Cambrian mountains...
Residents across the hills pulled out all the stops to put the ‘ee’ in Halloween, transforming their houses and front gardens with a flick of their wands into witches' seances, graveyards, and haunted gatherings from the underworld.
People showed off how truly terrifying Wales can be, bringing back the spirit of the Welsh tradition which welcomes the coming of winter and pre-dates Halloween celebrations - Noson Galan Gaeaf.
Though Cambrian News wasn’t running a competition, if we had, the award for the most effective illusion would go to Rebecca Ring who projected ghoulish creatures onto life-size body-shaped white sheets to create eery moving and talking spirits in her front garden in Cardigan.
The award for the most elaborate design may well have gone to Ceri Alexandra Herbert for her front-yard alien abduction complete with a smoke machine and a nine-foot alien monster in Machynlleth.
Not everyone went for horrifying however, like Sarah Briggs in Dinas Mawddwy who must have spent a long time painstakingly creating a cut-out silhouette scene of a spooky valley.
The kids delivered too, from adorable pumpkin children to sullen Wednesday Adams’, demented bunny rabbits and rabid werewolves.