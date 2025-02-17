February half-term is the perfect opportunity to explore Penrhyn Castle and Garden in Bangor.
Come rain or shine, enjoy the incredible views from the top of the hill, looking down on the spectacular sights of North Wales.
Until 2 March, join a wellie walk around Rook Wood where you can find the playground to swing and see-saw your day away. Whip up a creation in the mud kitchen and show off your creative talent with some indoor crafts in the ‘Stablau.’ The Victorian Kitchens will be open throughout half-term. The castle will be open for the season from Saturday, 1 March.