Ceredigion residents are being urged to register to vote ahead of May’s Senedd elections.
The Senedd Cymru election will be held on 7 May, where voters across Wales can choose 96 members who will set in the expanded parliament.
The deadline to register to vote is Monday, 20 April.
Eifion Evans, Ceredigion Penfro Constituency Returning Officer, said: “Registering to vote is one of the simplest but most powerful ways to make your voice heard.
“The decisions made in the Senedd shape the services and support our communities rely on every day — from health to education to transport and the environment. I urge everyone who is eligible to take a few minutes to register.”
To register to vote visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.
