The Harlech Historical Society held its first meeting of the new season on Tuesday, 9 September.
Following a short AGM, the main event of the evening was a presentation by Linda Tomos, standing in for Merfyn Wyn Tomos who was unwell, and Sheila Maxwell. Their highly enjoyable and informative talk, ‘Aur Cymru - Gold Rush
to Bust’, examined the gold rush which took place in Meirionnydd in the 1800s and the role of the 'Gold King', William Pritchard Morgan.
Linda is a former National Librarian of Wales and Sheila is the Treasurer of Hwb Harlech/Harlech Library and Institute and responsible for the Harlech Archive.
The next meeting of the society will be on Tuesday, 14 October, when Jessica John will talk about ‘The Lost Farmsteads of Ardudwy’.
The Ardudwy 'Lost Farmsteads' project was a community led project, from 2020 to 2024, which combined archaeology, research and community engagement, to enrich the Historic Environment Record of Ardudwy and
broaden our understanding of rural life in 19th and 20th Century Ardudwy.
Jessica is a Cultural Heritage Consultant who works with a number of community groups and organisations on community led heritage projects.
The talk will take place at the Memorial Hall, Twtil, Harlech on Tuesday, 14 of October at 7.30pm.
Annual membership of the society is £15, or £3 per session for non-members, including refreshments. A warm welcome is extended to all.
