There is a view that Harlech and the other Edwardian castles are the highpoint of castle-building. But what happened to castles in the century after Harlech? Robin Emmerson will take up this question and look at whether or not they worked, how they changed and how people lived in them, in Britain and France. Robin was formerly Curator of Decorative Arts at National Museums Liverpool and has published extensively on medieval art, among other subjects.