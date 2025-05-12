Gwynedd Council has a new Chair and Vice Chair at the helm.
At the annual meeting of Gwynedd Council on Thursday, 1 May, Cllr Ioan Ceredig Thomas (Menai, Caernarfon) was elected Chair of the council, and Cllr Elin Walker Jones (Glyder, Bangor) was elected Vice Chair.
A long-time member of Gwynedd Council, Cllr Ioan Thomas has served on a number of committees, including the council's Cabinet.
On being elected Chair of Gwynedd Council, Cllr Thomas said: “It is a privilege and honour to be elected Chair of Cyngor Gwynedd.
“I look forward to doing my best to serve and promote the work of the council and all the residents of Gwynedd in the coming year.”