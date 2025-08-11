Sunday saw the Aberaeron Vintage Show take place at Llanerchaeron, run by the Cardi Cranks Club, writes Gary Jones.

The National Trust grounds proved to be the best Aberaeron Vintage Show has ever held.

Dai Thomas with his newest miniature steamer gives a lift for two people around the showfield (Gary Jones)

With over 300 classic cars in attendance and numerous rows of tractors lined up the Cardi Cranks seemed to have got the formula absolutely spot on, moving the show from a Saturday to the Sunday proved to be the correct decision with two other local shows which would have clashed on the Saturday.

Raymond Rees from St Clears with his imaculate Mk2 escort (Gary Jones)

There were motorcycles, stationary engines to a miniature streamer moving around the show field as well as a full size steam wagon from Tre’r Ddol at the show.

Sometimes the engines needed a helping hand (Gary Jones)

The car boot and trade area were also packed to the brim.

the Talgarreg vintage club again supported the show well (Gary Jones)

The Cardi Cranks pulled out all the stops this year and it proved to be the best Aberaeron vintage show since it started many years ago.

A steam lorry parading through the grounds of Llanerchaeron (Gary Jones)
Vintage lorries on display (Gary Jones)
Kevin Jones in a Massey Ferguson 135 (Gary Jones)