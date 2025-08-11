Sunday saw the Aberaeron Vintage Show take place at Llanerchaeron, run by the Cardi Cranks Club, writes Gary Jones.
The National Trust grounds proved to be the best Aberaeron Vintage Show has ever held.
With over 300 classic cars in attendance and numerous rows of tractors lined up the Cardi Cranks seemed to have got the formula absolutely spot on, moving the show from a Saturday to the Sunday proved to be the correct decision with two other local shows which would have clashed on the Saturday.
There were motorcycles, stationary engines to a miniature streamer moving around the show field as well as a full size steam wagon from Tre’r Ddol at the show.
The car boot and trade area were also packed to the brim.
The Cardi Cranks pulled out all the stops this year and it proved to be the best Aberaeron vintage show since it started many years ago.
