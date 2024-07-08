LAMPETER hosted its annial show over the weekend at Pontfaen Fields.

Photographer Gary Jones was on the maes and took these photos of this year's event.

Some of the cattle head into the ring for judging ( Gary Jones )

The Angora goats seemed popular with many ( Gary Jones )

Rhydian Evans and Cenvil Reeves with an exhibit from the Talgarreg Vintage Club ( Gary Jones )

Gary Jones got the honour of being asked to drive this New Performance Super Major tractor owned by Alun Thomas from Ffarmers on the tractor parade ( Gary Jones )