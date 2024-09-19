On Wednesday, 25 September Meirionnydd Ramblers take a linear walk from Minffordd to Dolgellau under the flanks of Cadair Idris.
The walk starts on the route of the Mary Jones Walk, heading up on a bridleway between steep banks through Cwm Rhwyddfor.
Reaching the top of the pass, we make our way alongside the main road for a few yards before turning on to a path which heads N and then NW over rough, grassy pastures. The path becomes stonier (and usually wetter) as we climb gradually to cross the end of a low ridge. From here we begin our descent, a mix of tracks, paths and lanes bringing us down to Dolgellau.
This is a group grade C+
Meet at Eldon Square bus stop, Dolgellau (Grid Ref: SH727177) at 10:50am for an 11.15am start time. The estimated finish time 4pm.
Walkers will travel together from the meeting place to the start of the walk by car, coach or public transport. Meeting times are often when the group will set off, rather than when you should arrive at the meeting place.
The start of the walk is Minffordd, by the A487 (Grid Ref: SH732115).
The 6 mile / 9.7 kilometre, national grade moderate walk ends in Dolgellau at around 4pm.
Please confirm bus time online or with leader. Contact Adrian on 01341 422893 or 07729 686572
On Tuesday, 1 October it’s time to tackle Llyn Tegid and the upland pastures.
This varied circular walk explores the open hills south of Bala overlooking Llyn Tegid.
Our route involves a steady climb with a total ascent of 1140 feet.
There are lovely views towards the Arans, Arenig Fawr and Llyn Tegid.
We will follow paths and tracks over rough moorland, though forests with some boggy sections, and with one steep descent. There are a few stiles to be negotiated and some cattle may be encountered in one area.
This is a group grade C+ circular 6.5 mile / 10.5 kilometre national grade moderate walk, starting at 10am and finishing at approximately 3pm.
Start at the car park on side road at eastern end of Llyn Tegid (Grid Ref: SH928354).
Please arrive before 10am to ensure you are ready for the start.
Contact Chris W on 01678 520646.
Please visit www.meirionyddramblers.org.uk for further details.